Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 152,309 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 152,309 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,523.80. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $147.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.87. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.35 and a 52 week high of $197.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SSD shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

