Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,019 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 320.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EWU opened at $36.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

