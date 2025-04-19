Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,216,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,534,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,164,000 after acquiring an additional 672,010 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Paychex by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,355,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,746,000 after purchasing an additional 628,912 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 30,382.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 568,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,758,000 after acquiring an additional 566,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $78,215,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $144.90 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.40 and a twelve month high of $158.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.94 and a 200 day moving average of $144.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research upgraded Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

