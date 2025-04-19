Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.87 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 54,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 406,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $42,827,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 91,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

