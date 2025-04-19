Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 282.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $199.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.00 and a 200 day moving average of $227.06. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $180.65 and a 1 year high of $245.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

