Rep. Bruce Westerman Buys Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stock

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sony Group stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sony Group alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Sony Group Trading Up 2.8 %

SONY opened at $24.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $145.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SONY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sony Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sony Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. increased its stake in Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.