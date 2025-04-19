Rep. Bruce Westerman Buys Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Pfizer stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pfizer alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

PFE stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $125.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 25,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 7.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% in the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.