Rep. Bruce Westerman Buys Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Boston Scientific stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $95.08. 6,672,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,372,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,585,191.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,451 shares in the company, valued at $25,369,256.57. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,183 shares of company stock worth $13,948,476. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 108.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.0% in the first quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 13,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

