RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,880,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,969,000 after buying an additional 182,530 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at about $16,176,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 57.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,986,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 142,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RNR opened at $241.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.23 and a 200-day moving average of $253.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $208.98 and a 12-month high of $300.00.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNR. Bank of America cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $318.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNR

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.