RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by Claret Asset Management Corp

Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in RB Global were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RB Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Trading Up 0.9 %

RBA stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $106.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.15 and a 200-day moving average of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.56.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,535,617.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,521,323.89. This trade represents a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $59,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,756.21. This trade represents a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,897 shares of company stock worth $2,338,161. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

