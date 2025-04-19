Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 807,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,629,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 27.10% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUGW. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AUGW opened at $28.07 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $29.96. The company has a market cap of $158.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

