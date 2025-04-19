Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Sells $477,900.00 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $477,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,619,874.76. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 8th, Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $468,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $586,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $537,900.00.

Rambus Stock Performance

RMBS stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $54.12. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $69.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rambus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 54.0% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

