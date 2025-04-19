PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Short Interest Update

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,479.0 days.

PSP Swiss Property Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSPSF opened at $172.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.77. PSP Swiss Property has a one year low of $139.00 and a one year high of $172.54.

Get PSP Swiss Property alerts:

About PSP Swiss Property

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail, gastronomy, and parking spaces. It also owns office and commercial properties, and development sites and individual projects in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, and Lausanne.

Receive News & Ratings for PSP Swiss Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSP Swiss Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.