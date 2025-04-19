PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Short Interest Update

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,479.0 days.
PSP Swiss Property Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSPSF opened at $172.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.77. PSP Swiss Property has a one year low of $139.00 and a one year high of $172.54.
