Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance

Shares of PBAM opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.77. Private Bancorp of America has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $61.50.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.22. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 22.11%. Analysts forecast that Private Bancorp of America will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

