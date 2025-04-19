Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Trading Up 4.8% – What’s Next?

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.56 and last traded at $79.92. 22,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 265,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.27.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $59.00 to $93.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.61 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Compass Group LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

