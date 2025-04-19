PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,871,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,217 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises approximately 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.36% of PACCAR worth $194,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at $612,129.15. This represents a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $636,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $100,929.63. This represents a 86.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $118.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Melius upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.59.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

