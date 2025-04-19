Ossiam Purchases 200,319 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1,862.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 200,319 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned about 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $18,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,646,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,630,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,273,000 after buying an additional 1,536,289 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,364.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,421,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,803 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,023,000 after purchasing an additional 949,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,248,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,697,000 after purchasing an additional 664,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.93 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day moving average is $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 85.89%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.