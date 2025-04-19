Ossiam Has $11.65 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 860.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,205 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,499 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $11,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.59. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. The firm moved its midcap bank industry view from Attractive to In-line, saying “higher and faster than expected” tariffs raise recession risks, will weigh on loan growth and in-turn, forward earnings and multiples. The group is “cheap,” but weaker for longer loan growth and inverted yield curve limit upside catalysts. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

