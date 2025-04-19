Ossiam Buys 7,237 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Ossiam boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Datadog were worth $16,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.47, for a total value of $3,486,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,289,676.49. This trade represents a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,565,732.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,103,862.98. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,756 shares of company stock valued at $62,219,250 in the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DDOG opened at $91.06 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $170.08. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 178.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.37.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

