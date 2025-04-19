Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Trading Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 56,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 522,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$1.25 target price on Osisko Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Osisko Metals Trading Down 5.5 %

Insider Activity at Osisko Metals

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$105.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Osisko Metals news, Director Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00. Insiders purchased 142,500 shares of company stock worth $44,214 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories; and 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project that hosts the undeveloped copper resource located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec.

