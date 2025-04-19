Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,134 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Oracle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,046,273 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 335,352 shares during the last quarter. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $17,032,000. Elevatus Welath Management increased its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 5,549 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,150 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $128.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.85 and its 200 day moving average is $166.34. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oracle from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Oracle from $194.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,331,027.20. This represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,453,328 shares of company stock worth $454,439,851 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

