Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Open Lending from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.70 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.62.

Open Lending Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. Open Lending has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $99.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 9.42.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.03 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 2.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Open Lending by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in Open Lending by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

