OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,464 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OMF stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $58.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 98.11%.

OMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,960.79. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

