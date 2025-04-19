OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,274 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth about $5,154,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shell by 37.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,552,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 230,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after buying an additional 167,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Shell by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 105,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.73.

Shell Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.12.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.97%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

