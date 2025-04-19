NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,727 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 8,172 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $14,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,084,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,213,861,000 after buying an additional 86,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,322,338 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,769,048,000 after purchasing an additional 99,667 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,046,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,672,409,000 after buying an additional 144,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,088,094,000 after buying an additional 96,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,729,345 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $982,994,000 after buying an additional 269,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $170.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.97. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.50.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

