NWK Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 4.8% of NWK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,248,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,320,226,000 after acquiring an additional 475,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,651,000 after purchasing an additional 291,875 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,407,908,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,757,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,811,000 after buying an additional 1,493,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 14.5 %

NYSE LLY opened at $841.70 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $829.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $820.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $973.00 to $928.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

