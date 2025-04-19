Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Position Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.53% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,351,000 after purchasing an additional 55,272 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULV opened at $38.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.87. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $43.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

