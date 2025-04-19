Norinchukin Bank The Has $8.43 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $181.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.50. General Electric has a 1-year low of $146.78 and a 1-year high of $214.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $195.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

