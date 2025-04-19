Norinchukin Bank The Has $21.76 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The owned approximately 0.11% of STERIS worth $21,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in STERIS by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $222.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.19. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $197.84 and a 1 year high of $248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

