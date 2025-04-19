Norinchukin Bank The Acquires New Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 411,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,116,000. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 4.4% of Norinchukin Bank The’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Norinchukin Bank The owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco QQQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $443.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $482.54 and a 200 day moving average of $501.06. The firm has a market cap of $284.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

