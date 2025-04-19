NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Shares Unloaded Rep. Dwight Evans

Representative Dwight Evans (D-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). In a filing disclosed on April 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NextEra Energy stock on April 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CETERA” account.

Representative Dwight Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 4/3/2025.

NEE opened at $66.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $136.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.15.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 34,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dwight Evans (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Evans (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Evans earned his A.A. from the Community College of Philadelphia in 1973 and his bachelor’s degree from La Salle College in 1975. He then attended Graduate Work at Temple University from 1975 to 1976. His professional experience includes working as an employment counselor/job developer for the Urban League of Philadelphia and as a teacher in the Philadelphia Public School System.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

