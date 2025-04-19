NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $66.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average is $73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.15.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

