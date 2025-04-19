Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.29.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair cut Neumora Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics
Neumora Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %
Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. Neumora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $17.19.
Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
