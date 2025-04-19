Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,023.49.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $973.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The company has a market cap of $416.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $954.87 and its 200 day moving average is $891.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total transaction of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,068.52. The trade was a 41.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

