Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,319 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 19,769 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $669,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $973.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $954.87 and a 200-day moving average of $891.82. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,023.49.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

