Natixis Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145,447 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.0% of Natixis’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Natixis’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $160,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $3,376,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 42,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $443.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $482.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

