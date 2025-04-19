Natixis Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Natixis lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 190.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,276,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461,074 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.9% of Natixis’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Natixis owned approximately 0.09% of Pfizer worth $139,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $125.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Read Our Latest Report on PFE

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.