Natixis Increases Position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Natixis grew its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 334.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,988 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.16% of Evergy worth $22,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 15,406.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 921,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $68.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day moving average is $63.94. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $70.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. Barclays boosted their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVRG

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.