Natixis Has $38.30 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Natixis grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 345.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 98,853 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $38,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,909,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,784,674,000 after purchasing an additional 201,340 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,010,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,406,760,000 after acquiring an additional 404,076 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,397,266,000 after purchasing an additional 639,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,021,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,806,019,000 after purchasing an additional 135,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,469,000 after buying an additional 632,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.67.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

CDNS opened at $260.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.23 and its 200 day moving average is $282.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total value of $190,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,180,523.36. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,950 shares of company stock worth $518,499 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

