Natixis Buys Shares of 11,179 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,179 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,257,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,210.23.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,907.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,105.65 and a 12 month high of $2,402.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,821.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,980.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $23,119,030. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

