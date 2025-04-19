Natixis Buys New Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Natixis purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 870,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,782,000. Natixis owned about 0.70% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $139,781.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,123. The trade was a 3.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nur Nicholson sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $120,137.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,000.27. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,011 shares of company stock worth $1,059,969. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.59.

View Our Latest Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

APLS opened at $18.20 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.