Natixis Buys 431,161 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,249,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,161 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.5% of Natixis’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Natixis’ holdings in Intel were worth $85,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.13. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

