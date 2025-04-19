MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,506 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 592 shares.The stock last traded at $94.35 and had previously closed at $95.70.
MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $576.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.28.
MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Company Profile
The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.