MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,506 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 592 shares.The stock last traded at $94.35 and had previously closed at $95.70.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $576.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.28.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.