Morgan Stanley Lowers Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $50.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 target price on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.83.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,354.48. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,631,224. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Dynatrace by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 27.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $842,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

