Morgan Stanley Cuts Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target to $9.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $46,363.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,211.38. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,147,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,251,000 after purchasing an additional 440,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coursera by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,401,000 after acquiring an additional 63,549 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coursera by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,922,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 199,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,010,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,662,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

