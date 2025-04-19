MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,879 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 745,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.0% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $178,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $261.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.67.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total transaction of $1,055,312.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,545 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,144 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $231.79 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $181.41 and a one year high of $280.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.72 and a 200 day moving average of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $645.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

