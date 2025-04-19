MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $54,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 197,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $794,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 653.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 290,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,979,000 after acquiring an additional 252,124 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,503 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

EFA opened at $81.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.59. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $85.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.