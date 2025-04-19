Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Acquired by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,638,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $48,926,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,076,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $200,833,000 after acquiring an additional 499,193 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,688,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,057,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $2,487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,803.50. This represents a 39.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 12,451 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,230,283.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,300.81. This trade represents a 33.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,132 shares of company stock worth $11,139,521. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.36. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.70 and a fifty-two week high of $111.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85.

MMSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.