Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,489 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.17% of Matterport worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

MTTR stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.87 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 157.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

