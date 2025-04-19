Mariner LLC Trims Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,310,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,062,190,000 after acquiring an additional 62,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 984,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,768,000 after purchasing an additional 71,869 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 939,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,680,000 after buying an additional 35,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $528,465,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,477. This represents a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total transaction of $4,022,981.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. This trade represents a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $8,688,030. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL opened at $570.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $586.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $595.17. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.54 and a 52-week high of $661.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 94.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TYL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $715.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.00.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

